Το συγκινητικό "αντίο" του Τζέραρντ στον Λούκας

A player who gave his all for the club and shirt . Passion , desire , commitment, are a few words that spring mind , a great professional with an attitude that is an example to young aspiring players and those around him . I wish you all the luck in your future at Lazio . Thank you for being a great servant to LFC . YNWA @leivalucas

