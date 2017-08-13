To ομορφότερο κορίτσι των ΜΜΑ σε τρελά κέφια!

H Arianny Celeste μπαίνει στο κλουβί για να είναι η "βασίλισσα" των ring girl, MMAer δεν είναι αλλά όλος ΜΜΑ κόσμος τη σέβεται για ευνόητους λόγους.
Η πανέμορφη Arianny Celeste ετοιμάζεται να υποδεχτεί το 2018 και το κάνει μ' ένα βίντεο στο instagram, ικανό να σε κάνει να... σπάσει το κουμπί "like". Η... πρωταθλήτρια των ring girl συχνά πυκνά ξέρει τον τρόπο να κάνει την ΜΜΑ κοινωνία να βγαίνει από το αυτού κάθε αυτού μαχητικό κομμάτι για να τη χαζεύει στα social media.
Kill your body with kindness! Putting yourself first is not selfish, it's essential to living a healthy lifestyle! I love using my @1stphorm bcaa thru out the week to support me thru my different workouts and help my sore muscles. @1stphorm has been around over 18 years and after seeing the @1stphorm 250,000 sq ft headquarters I see why!! The CEO @andyfrisella and the @1stphorm #phamily care about the customers, the products, and ingredients are top notch! Only the best! @kevinostaj @selenagomez - #1stphorm #iam1stphorm #fitness #yoga #workout #healthylifestyle #fitgirls #protein #bcaa #nutrition