To ομορφότερο κορίτσι των ΜΜΑ σε τρελά κέφια!

To ομορφότερο κορίτσι των ΜΜΑ σε τρελά κέφια!

Η πανέμορφη Arianny Celeste ετοιμάζεται να υποδεχτεί το 2018 και το κάνει μ' ένα βίντεο στο instagram, ικανό να σε κάνει να... σπάσει το κουμπί "like".

H Arianny Celeste μπαίνει στο κλουβί για να είναι η "βασίλισσα" των ring girl, MMAer δεν είναι αλλά όλος ΜΜΑ κόσμος τη σέβεται για ευνόητους λόγους. 

Η πανέμορφη Arianny Celeste ετοιμάζεται να υποδεχτεί το 2018 και το κάνει μ' ένα βίντεο στο instagram, ικανό να σε κάνει να... σπάσει το κουμπί "like". Η... πρωταθλήτρια των ring girl συχνά πυκνά ξέρει τον τρόπο να κάνει την ΜΜΑ κοινωνία να βγαίνει από το αυτού κάθε αυτού μαχητικό κομμάτι για να τη χαζεύει στα social media.

Πυγμάχος «κατεβάζει» με γροθιές στην Ρωσία τον έναν μετά τον άλλον (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

It's coming....#arianny2018 and just in time for the new school year. - - Lingerie @agentprovocateur Shoes @louboutinworld

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) στις

 
 

California dreamin' - Sneak Peak of My 2018 calendar shot at @jamesfgoldstein home by the talented @joeywrightphoto! Coming soon!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) στις

 

Never ending summer thanks to @fittea #fittea #ad

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) στις

 

Morning glam with @josecorella using @coverfx glow drops! - Ready for my meet and greet with @metropcs and then it's @ufc 214!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) στις

 
