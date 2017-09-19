Μάθε μποξ από την ατσάλινη Alicia Napoleon

Παίζοντας αγώνες εδώ και δύο χρόνια έχει επτά νίκες και μία ήττα με πέντε νοκ άουτ στο ενεργητικό της. Από εκεί και πέρα διαπιστώσαμε πως την τέχνη της πυγμαχίας την κατέχει και σαν...δασκάλα. Δείτε δύο tips που θα σας φανούν χρήσιμα στο παρακάτω βίντεο.
In Brooklyn tonight come take a class with me #TheEmpress
It's hump day halfway through the battle. one thing to look forward to at the end of this week is that if you are a class pass member we have free classes in Brooklyn Saturday and Sunday @overthrownewyork #TheEmpress
Before you get your workday started book a class in Brooklyn tonight I will be teaching 630pm and 730pm underground. You will absolutely love our new space, so before the week is up join me tonight at 256 Grand Street in Williamsburg. Get empowered, get fit, get strong, let me motivate you and fight with me #TheEmpress @overthrownewyork
Thank you to @vicesports for featuring me on some boxing tutorials. This one is how to properly wrap your hands @overthrownewyork
I do what I love and I love what I do. There is always magic in the making. Join me tonight on Bleecker from 530 on and don't forget September 1 is our grand opening for our dynamite Brooklyn location in Williamsburg. I will be in Brooklyn tomorrow so don't miss out!!! #TheEmpress #256GrandStBrooklyn #whatareyoufightingfor @overthrownewyork
Got to meet this adorable ball of energy yesterday when my client brought a friend in to split their session down the middle. don't forget we always offer a two for one deal on a personal training session here at @overthrownewyork this is a great way to enjoy your work out at a more affordable rate. Or you can just come check me for a class I'm teaching tonight at 6 and 7 PM Ring work. #TheEmpress @landofgur
Hard work pays off so stick with it. Moving around with @queen_ronij we are two women that know what we're fighting for and know our worth so we never give up #TheEmpress & #Queen @overthrownewyork
Come out tonight as I give a killer class. I'm teaching Ring Work 6pm & 7pm. Join uS as @vice films and come be apart of our movement in more ways then one @overthrownewyork #TheEmpress
Last chance to get your tickets today! I'll be AliciaZilla On the 15th. You don't want to miss it. Link in IG bio for tickets #TheEmpress
Ready for War. Get your tickets now for July 15th. Only a few days left to get them. Link in IG bio for tickets or stop by @overthrownewyork and get them at the desk. #TheEmpress
#TBT this was almost a year ago. I'll be getting busy again soon so stay tuned for my big fight on July 15th for the IBF World Title #TheEmpress
#TBT one of my #StrongIsTheNewSexy #BigBeautifulThigh moments #TheEmpress #MusclesAreBeautiful #LoveYourBody
A special thanks to @missbish for interviewing and photographing me for this amazing article. Link in bio
Hey Everybody!! If you haven't gotten your tickets yet link is in bio and below in txt. I'M FIGHTING THIS THURSDAY May 18th at the "Return of Broadway Boxing" LIU Paramount Theatre 7:30pm 1 University Plaza, Brooklyn NY 11201. I would love if you could make it and cheer me on! Here is the link for you to buy tickets to the see me in action at next Thursday’s Broadway Boxing event. You must use the promo code ALICIA. Please find simple directions listed below. Hope to see you there. https://tickets.completeticketsolutions.com/DEI/Online/default.asp. People can also very easily access the ticket purchasing page from www.DBE1.com <http://www.dbe1.com/> Please use promo code - ALICIA. Purchasers must enter that code in the applicable box on the far left and press GO. Then, to ensure the promo code is attached to the order they should see this on the top of the screen. The promo code will then appear throughout the order at the top of the page and in the promotional code box on the left. Thank you so much for all the support.
Psalms 144:1 Praise be to the Lord, my rock who trains my hands for war, my fingers for battle #GodFirst #BLESSED #TheEmpress
Great photos from @stylelikeu during @allure interview. You ladies are amazing thank you for everything #strongisthenewsexy #TheEmpress This interview shows the reality we go through as women and as athletes. I was 15lbs heavier in that video and wore it well and proud. The truth is we all go through ups and downs and weight fluctuates. It's normal, we are real people meaning we shouldn't let society affect us when they judge on what they think beautiful is and we should all wear our skin comfortably and proudly. Be the best you #LoveYourBody
Ready for a little L'Oréal action @overthrownewyork hair by @andriatobeyhair photo by @hugedir #TheEmpress
Gearing up for some action shots #TheEmpress @overthrownewyork #lmagazine #Loreal photo by @hugedir
Sparring shots for #lmagazine and #Loreal at @overthrownewyork photo by @hugedir #TheEmpress
Where the magic happens #Overthrow #TheEmpress
You don't get better then this the three girl bosses of NYC @killer_mel @queen_ronij #TheEmpress #strongwoman #beautifulboxing #trulytalented @overthrownewyork
Flex with the Belt #FlexFriday #TheEmpress
#TBT #2016 photo by @staciasuttles
#TBT #2016 photo by @mvpboxpics
Ready to rumble tonight #TheEmpress @overthrownewyork #Blessed #GodsChampion
Ready for another rumble next Saturday against Tori Nelson for the UBF World Title #TheEmpress
Up bright and early for my first official acting job today. How blessed am I that I get to work alongside Naomi Watts. Talk about a great start to my future in acting #GodIsGood grateful for my epic journey ahead of me #TheEmpress
When you believe and there are works behind your faith there's no other way but up. #GodIsGood hold on to your promise #TheEmpress
Hard work pays off. It's always a good feeling to win. When you work hard for it, it's an even sweeter victory #TheEmpress
No such thing as a bad hair day in boxing #TheEmpress @doubleaboxing
