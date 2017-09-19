FIGHTSPORTS
SPORT24 ΣΠΟΡ ΑΛΛΑ ΣΠΟΡ FIGHTSPORTS
 

Μάθε μποξ από την ατσάλινη Alicia Napoleon

Επιμέλεια:

Μάθε μποξ από την ατσάλινη Alicia Napoleon

Στο σχολείο την κορόιδευαν για τα υπερβολικά μυώδη πόδια της... Μεγαλώνοντας η Alicia Napoleon βρήκε αυτό που της ταιριάζει πραγματικά...η πυγμαχία.

Παίζοντας αγώνες εδώ και δύο χρόνια έχει επτά νίκες και μία ήττα με πέντε νοκ άουτ στο ενεργητικό της. Από εκεί και πέρα διαπιστώσαμε πως την τέχνη της πυγμαχίας την κατέχει και σαν...δασκάλα. Δείτε δύο tips που θα σας φανούν χρήσιμα στο παρακάτω βίντεο.

In Brooklyn tonight come take a class with me #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

It's hump day halfway through the battle. one thing to look forward to at the end of this week is that if you are a class pass member we have free classes in Brooklyn Saturday and Sunday @overthrownewyork #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Thank you to @vicesports for featuring me on some boxing tutorials. This one is how to properly wrap your hands @overthrownewyork

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Hard work pays off so stick with it. Moving around with @queen_ronij we are two women that know what we're fighting for and know our worth so we never give up #TheEmpress & #Queen @overthrownewyork

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Come out tonight as I give a killer class. I'm teaching Ring Work 6pm & 7pm. Join uS as @vice films and come be apart of our movement in more ways then one @overthrownewyork #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Last chance to get your tickets today! I'll be AliciaZilla On the 15th. You don't want to miss it. Link in IG bio for tickets #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Ready for War. Get your tickets now for July 15th. Only a few days left to get them. Link in IG bio for tickets or stop by @overthrownewyork and get them at the desk. #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

#TBT this was almost a year ago. I'll be getting busy again soon so stay tuned for my big fight on July 15th for the IBF World Title #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

#TBT one of my #StrongIsTheNewSexy #BigBeautifulThigh moments #TheEmpress #MusclesAreBeautiful #LoveYourBody

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

A special thanks to @missbish for interviewing and photographing me for this amazing article. Link in bio

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Hey Everybody!! If you haven't gotten your tickets yet link is in bio and below in txt. I'M FIGHTING THIS THURSDAY May 18th at the "Return of Broadway Boxing" LIU Paramount Theatre 7:30pm 1 University Plaza, Brooklyn NY 11201. I would love if you could make it and cheer me on! Here is the link for you to buy tickets to the see me in action at next Thursday’s Broadway Boxing event. You must use the promo code ALICIA. Please find simple directions listed below. Hope to see you there. https://tickets.completeticketsolutions.com/DEI/Online/default.asp. People can also very easily access the ticket purchasing page from www.DBE1.com <http://www.dbe1.com/> Please use promo code - ALICIA. Purchasers must enter that code in the applicable box on the far left and press GO. Then, to ensure the promo code is attached to the order they should see this on the top of the screen. The promo code will then appear throughout the order at the top of the page and in the promotional code box on the left. Thank you so much for all the support.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Psalms 144:1 Praise be to the Lord, my rock who trains my hands for war, my fingers for battle #GodFirst #BLESSED #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Ready for a little L'Oréal action @overthrownewyork hair by @andriatobeyhair photo by @hugedir #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Gearing up for some action shots #TheEmpress @overthrownewyork #lmagazine #Loreal photo by @hugedir

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Sparring shots for #lmagazine and #Loreal at @overthrownewyork photo by @hugedir #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Where the magic happens #Overthrow #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

You don't get better then this the three girl bosses of NYC @killer_mel @queen_ronij #TheEmpress #strongwoman #beautifulboxing #trulytalented @overthrownewyork

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Flex with the Belt #FlexFriday #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

#TBT #2016 photo by @staciasuttles

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

#TBT #2016 photo by @mvpboxpics

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Ready to rumble tonight #TheEmpress @overthrownewyork #Blessed #GodsChampion

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Ready for another rumble next Saturday against Tori Nelson for the UBF World Title #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Up bright and early for my first official acting job today. How blessed am I that I get to work alongside Naomi Watts. Talk about a great start to my future in acting #GodIsGood grateful for my epic journey ahead of me #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

When you believe and there are works behind your faith there's no other way but up. #GodIsGood hold on to your promise #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Hard work pays off. It's always a good feeling to win. When you work hard for it, it's an even sweeter victory #TheEmpress

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

No such thing as a bad hair day in boxing #TheEmpress @doubleaboxing

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon (@boxingnapoleon) στις

Διαβάστε ακόμη στο fightsports.gr

Όταν η καυτή πορνοστάρ Kleio Valentien ζήτησε ραντεβού από την Ronda Rousey (ΦΩΤΟ)

 
SHARE

BEST OF NETWORK

Survival Secret: Αποχώρησε από το reality και έμαθε ότι πέθανε ο πατέρας της

19 Σεπ. 2017 Η Κατερίνα Νάκα που αποχώρησε αποκάλυψε στην πρωινή εκπομπή του Έψιλον πως ο πατέρας της πέθανε όσο εκείνη βρισκόταν στην Κουρούτα

ΘΕΜΑ
Πώς έγινε το σοκαριστικό δυστύχημα στη Θεσσαλονκη. Τι λένε αρχές και αυτόπτες μάρτυρες »

Ο skoumas χορεύει ακόμα trance

19 Σεπ. 2017 Για πρώτη φορά στα χρονικά, ο άνθρωπος Γιώργος Παπανικολάου μιλάει για τον καλλιτέχνη με το όνομα 'skoumas' και το διαγαλαξιακό του χιτ, 'Χορεύω Trance'.

12ο κεφάλαιο Αποκάλυψης: Η 23η Σεπτεμβρίου και το τέλος του κόσμου

19 Σεπ. 2017 Χριστιανοί επικαλούνται προφητεία της Βίβλου, σύμφωνα με την οποία το Σάββατο θα ξεκινήσει το τέλος του κόσμου. Η ευθυγράμμιση των αστερισμών που φέρνει την "Αποκάλυψη"

Ο Kevin Durant αυτο-αποθεώνεται στο Twitter μέσω fake accounts

19 Σεπ. 2017 Ο σούπερ σταρ των Warriors καρφώθηκε με κάπως εκκωφαντικό τρόπο.

Η φωτογραφία Σπαλιάρα-Ντάνου και η σπόντα για τους συμπαίκτες τους

19 Σεπ. 2017  

 
ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΠΡΩΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΑ
UNIQUE

ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΕ ΤΟ SPORT24