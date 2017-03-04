Brooke Mayo: H αεροσυνοδός που έγινε MMAer

Πρόσφατα αγωνίστηκε στο Bellator χωρίς επιτυχία, όμως η Brooke Mayo είναι ένα κορίτσι που δεν φοβάται να βάλει το χέρι στην φωτιά. Από μία όμορφη αεροσυνοδός που ήταν, μπήκε στο κλουβί, μετρώντας έξι νίκες και μία ήττα, σε μικρότερες διοργανώσεις με κορυφαία στιγμή την συμμετοχή της στο Bellator.
Το προσωπικό της instagram θα το βρείτε ενδιαφέρον διότι ασχολείται με κάθε είδους πολεμική τέχνη, και παράλληλα δουλεύει σε αεροπορικές πτήσεις για να βγαίνει το... ψωμί.
I'll tell you this in any fight it is the guy who is willing to die who is going to win that inch. And I know if I am going to have any life anymore it is because, I am still willing to fight, and die for that inch because that is what LIVING is. The six inches in front of your face. ~ Al Pacino (Any Given Sunday)
Are you not entertained?! I'm not hurt @bellatormma put me back in thanks for sharing the clip @robb6723
The two most powerful warriors are patience and time. The object of war is not to die for your country but to make the other bastard die for his.
It's been real 2016 but I'm ready to start the new year off with a bang Huge thanks to all of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and sponsors for supporting my fight career this year. I wouldn't have made it very far without having all the love and support in my corner. Big announcements are coming in 2017. Stay tuned
Thank you @aj_barcelona for inviting me out to train with you and @miltonbastosbjj at the @miltonbastosacademy! I had so much fun training with you guys and I learned a lot of great technique Thank you for being so welcoming
When all the passengers leave the plane and you finally act like yourself again Amanda in the background doing her own happy dance Since Naomi and I almost ate ourselves into a coma today I figured I needed to put some work in! Had a ton of fun with the crew today thanks @wallbiter for taking this You rock!
Straight off the scale body vs. my normal walk around body First picture was taken right before my last flyweight MMA fight a few months ago and the second was taken a few days ago before hitting the pool. No I don't take supplements and no I don't even lift bro I just train and eat real food. Feeling good and ready for whatever comes next.
Big Announcements Coming SOON!!!! I'm really excited for what lies ahead of me. Thank you so much @beccalinphoto for the new fight photos I appreciate all your hard work shout out to my girls @shakeyr and @leilanibateman for helping me pose Big thanks to @hagagear for sending me a personalized fight outfit
#tbt thanks @adamhaysphotography and @lanaseggwhites for doing the impossible and making me feel somewhat comfortable in front of the camera. #Reposting @adamhaysphotography with @instarepost_app -- @bmayo1313 one of @lanaseggwhites athletes and a female MMA fighter is such a beast in the cage. Beautiful yet ferocious, feminine yet strong and muscular. Had the pleasure to work with her and blessed to know her sponser @lanaseggwhites
"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then is not an act but a habit" Life isn't about winning or losing, success or failure. It's all about your attitude, mentality, determination and how you respond to adversity. If you fall down a million times, but you get up, continue to fight, and never give up you're creating good habits that help you become a stronger person. It's all about the process..
#tbt my last #Bjj #nogi match for the #JiuJitsubytheBay No Gi Open weight belt can't wait to get back once I'm healthy! I'm excited to get to cheer @nickpica00 on this weekend for his tournament at #omnimovement. He's going to show me how it's really done
Registered for #USABoxing and got my first passbook today I will have my first boxing fight a week from today in SF! It's funny to think about how I went from collegiate #Soccerplayer then turned to training #GiJiuJitsu then became a #WMMA fighter which led me to becoming an #undefeated #MuayThai fighter. Now I will try to become a #boxer. Needless to say my martial arts career has been anything but boring p.s. Thank you @getagripbjj for the awesome #RalphGracieWomensTeam tanks!
Thank you @virmoore for the sweet picture you always capture candid moments! I want to give a special thanks to @fightletics for keeping me healthy despite my busy fight/training schedule. My body felt 100% getting in and out of the cage last night which is rare! I appreciate all the hard work you do Joseph! You're the man. Because of you I feel like a hundred bucks and I'll be back in the gym tomorrow getting ready for my next fight
Got the wins in my division advanced no gi and No gi open class today at the tournament. Both finals matches were finished with armbars. Thank you @kurtosiander and all of my friends and #ralphgracie teammates for helping me stay competition ready! Thank you @nickpica00 for cornering me today and for the photos ☺️