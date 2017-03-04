HUFF POST NBA EUROLEAGUE news247 oneman sportkit δελτίο καιρού techgear
Brooke Mayo: H αεροσυνοδός που έγινε MMAer

Η Brooke Mayo αγωνίστηκε στο Bellator χωρίς επιτυχία, όμως είναι ένα κορίτσι τολμηρό. Από μία όμορφη αεροσυνοδός που ήταν, μπήκε στο κλουβί, μετρώντας έξι νίκες και μία ήττα. Απολαύστε την.

Πρόσφατα αγωνίστηκε στο Bellator χωρίς επιτυχία, όμως η Brooke Mayo είναι ένα κορίτσι που δεν φοβάται να βάλει το χέρι στην φωτιά. Από μία όμορφη αεροσυνοδός που ήταν, μπήκε στο κλουβί, μετρώντας έξι νίκες και μία ήττα, σε μικρότερες διοργανώσεις με κορυφαία στιγμή την συμμετοχή της στο Bellator.

Το προσωπικό της instagram θα το βρείτε ενδιαφέρον διότι ασχολείται με κάθε είδους πολεμική τέχνη, και παράλληλα δουλεύει σε αεροπορικές πτήσεις για να βγαίνει το... ψωμί.

