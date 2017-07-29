NBA GREECE
Ο Σακίλ Ο'Νίλ έγραψε ραπ τραγούδι και κοροϊδεύει τον ΛαΒάρ Μπολ!

Ο Σακίλ Ο'Νίλ έγραψε ραπ τραγούδι και κοροϊδεύει τον ΛαΒάρ Μπολ!

Ο Σακίλ Ο'Νιλ πήγε την κόντρα του με τον ΛαΒάρ Μπολ σε νέο επίπεδο, αφού έγραψε ένα ραπ τραγούδι με θέμα τον... ΛαΒάρ Μπολ!

Αν υπάρχει ένα πράγμα που δεν ξέρει να κάνει ο Σακίλ Ο'Νίλ αυτό είναι να βάζει φρένο. Την στιγμή λοιπόν που ο - πασίγνωστος πλέον - ΛαΒάρ Μπολ έκανε το λάθος να τα βάλει με τον παλαίμαχο σέντερ, έπρεπε να ξέρει ότι αυτό δεν θα έμενε ατιμώρητο.

Μετά από διάφορες εκατέρωθεν δηλώσεις των δύο πλευρών όλον αυτό το καιρό, ο Σακ αποφάσισε να πάει την κόντρα τους σε άλλο επίπεδο. Τι έκανε λοιπόν; Έγραψε ένα ραπ τραγούδι, στο οποίο λέει διάφορα υποτιμητικά πράγματα για τον Μπολ!

Ο Ο'Νίλ ξεκινάει λέγοντας πως όταν αυτός ήταν σταρ ο Μπολ είχε 2 πόντους μέσο όρο στο κολέγιο, μετά τον κοροϊδεύει επειδή έχει υποστηρίξει ότι μπορεί να κερδίσει σε μονό τόσο αυτόν όσο και τον Μάικλ Τζόρνταν λέγοντάς του ότι πρέπει να "ξυπνήσει", ενώ κάνει πλάκα ακόμα και για την εταιρία ρουχισμού που έχει δημιουργήσει με την οικογέειά του!

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πάντως ότι προς το τέλος του κομματιού ο Σακίλ λέει ακόμα ότι ο Μπολ έχει κάνει καλή δουλειά με τους τρεις γιους του και ότι του αρέσει το τζαμπ σουτ του - μικρότερου εκ των τριών αδελφών Μπολ - ΛαΜέλο.

Παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε τους αγγλικούς στίχους του κομματιού, αλλά και να ακούσετε το τραγούδι:

"Dudes talking loud, I don’t understand

Walking around like they the true Big Baller Brand

How you think that, Im about to spit facts

I walk in Reebok in ’92, I came out with them Shaqs

I’ve been doing this a long time

When you was averaging two points, riding the pine

You see my t shirts, you see my feet work

Big baller brand, that was me first

How many parades did I give them LA streets

How many rings with Kobe, see you thought we had beef

How many accolades, how many ceremonies

I had whatever I want, Tony, Tony, Tony

You beat me? That’s a bunch of bologna

You think you’re Mailman, you ain’t even Jeff Maloney

When did you play, huh, what year

Oh ya you play for Dallas, Erick Dampier

Listen here, they call me Steph Harden

I make the same salary as Steph and James Harden

Two hundred plus, two fourty eight

You do the math man, damn my life is great

You want to battle d’s, you better have endurance

Before you crash man, get that general insurance

Or get some icy hot, rub it on your back

Before you break that f****** around with Shaq

Sit down man, you be doin’ the most

You know you’re your ass is barbeque chicken in the post

First you can beat Mike, then you can beat me

Wake that ass up, you havin’ a dream

And when you wake up, apologize

And bow down to my Staples Center statue hangin’ off the side

Of the building, excuse me, arena

I feel like Martin with the flow, damn, Gina

You’ve been caught up in the rapture

And when you’re watchin’ Zo play, look up in the rafters

You see Magic Johnson, you see Jerry West

You see Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, damn he was the best 

Keep lookin’ man, I know you see this

Number 34 next to Gail Goodrich

Big Daddy Kane, no half-steppin

I’m more like Will Smith (why?) I am legend

Penny love me, Kobe hate me

D Wade tell me Pat Riley was gon’ trade me

That ain’t faze me, nothin’ faze me

Jerry Maguire with this flow – pay me

Big Baller Brand trust, I am that

I hope you get the message, by telephone or fax

2 more things I gotta say

You’ve done a great job, I love how your sons play

And lil ‘Melo too, attitude hella cool

Jumper wet wet like two thots in a pool

I learn the game from William Wesley, you can never test me

Cuz when I’m done, they gon’ remember me like Elvis Presley

Watch your mouth, don’t ever step outta line

Shaq O’Neal, bro – greatest of all time

This is a game to me, it’s not a sport

My name aint Shaq, I’m the black Michael Rapaport "

 
