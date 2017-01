Ο Τζέιμς άνοιξε "βεντέτα" με φίλους της Μπασκόνια

@paobc_fan no and I really don't care. Not to be rude just honest — Michael James (@TheNatural_05) 3 January 2017

@adrimarco2000 no I don't care. Just want my friends to play good that's it. — Michael James (@TheNatural_05) 3 January 2017

@adrimarco2000 no thank you — Michael James (@TheNatural_05) 3 January 2017

@GArrieta78 when I stop playing basketball and nobody knows who I am I will like life better. — Michael James (@TheNatural_05) 3 January 2017

@TheNatural_05 In 8 years you will appreciate it better when people give you affection. Now you think its the normal situation — Gorka Arrieta (@GArrieta78) 3 January 2017

@TheNatural_05 Did not you get affection last year And your comment about baskonia before? I insist you are too young. — Gorka Arrieta (@GArrieta78) 3 January 2017

@TheNatural_05 You should be more grateful,fans supported U a lot and they gave U a lot of affection.Your comment has done damage in Vitoria — Gorka Arrieta (@GArrieta78) 3 January 2017

@TheNatural_05 @GArrieta78 Baskonia was already a great team before you. You were nobody before Baskonia. Show a little bit of grattitude. — Diego Cruz (@diegocruzva) 3 January 2017

@diegocruzva european powerhouse????? Since when? That's a stretch lol. It's a good club. But idk about powerhouse — Michael James (@TheNatural_05) 3 January 2017