Got to show @iamzlatanibrahimovic some freestyle today Not only a great football player, but also a great person! Big thanks to @vitaminwell #zlatan @norwaycup #freestylefootball #4freestyle #vitaminwell #iamafreestyler #football #skills #zlatanibrahimovic #norwaycup

A post shared by Tobias Becs (@tobiasfreestyle) on Jul 29, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT