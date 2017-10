Ρεμπέκα Βάρντι: "Είχα κάνει και απόπειρα αυτοκτονίας"

Today I saw this quote and it inspired me to write a little essay as I believe every word of it to be true...... In my teens & my 20’s I had years of hardship. Sexual abuse in my teens, a suicide attempt, awful relationships with nasty men who I stupidly thought would look after me. I was a victim of awful domestic abuse (physical & psychological), I suffered from PND & caught my partner at the time messaging other women for sex when I was in the depths of despair. Somehow I found the strength to get out of the house and the relationship, I got help from my doctor & was able to stand on my own two feet. I struggled to make ends meet but I was independent and free from bad relationships for the first time in 16 difficult years and I was taking care of myself and my kids and loving it. That’s when Jamie came into my life. When I wasn’t looking for anyone and I was learning who I really was, I met the only man other than my real Dad who finally showed me how kind and supportive a man could be. I am so grateful for our happy life and I truly believe that every awful thing I went through lead me on the path to the life that I love today To anyone who is having a hard time for whatever reason, things do change, it will take time but it will get better

Oct 19, 2017