Ο Γιάννης Σεβδικαλής νιώθει ευλογημένος

That's my 6.21m attempt and world record for the T43 categorie at the IPC World Championships in London..... Thank you all!!!! Enjoy... #bladejumper #long #jump #trackandfield #worldchampionships #London2017 #Greece #seethebest #bethenext #thanks #ossur #rehabline #herbalife #thermida

A post shared by Yiannis Sevdikalis (@evloyimenos) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:38am PDT