Το σέξι σπαγγάτο και ο... πλούτος της Πηγής

Η Πηγή Δεβετζή βρέθηκε στο Ξυλόκαστρο και μπροστά στο σπίτι του Αγγελου Σικελιανού, μας έδειξε τον... πλούτο της!

Η Πηγή Δεβετζή απολαμβάνει τις διακοπές της στο Ξυλόκαστρο, όπως προκύπτει από το instragram της και τις "καυτές" φωτογραφίες τις οποίες ανεβάζει.

Μία εξ αυτών τραβήχθηκε μπροστά από το σπίτι του Άγγελου Σικελιανού, στο οποίο έζησε με την πρώτη σύζυγό του, Εύα Πάλμερ.

"Έξω από το σπίτι του ποιητή, λογοτέχνη, συγγραφέα Άγγελου Σικελιανού! Μοναδικός ο γλωσσικός του πλούτος", έγραψε στο instagram η παλαίμαχη αθλήτρια του τριπλούν.











 

 
