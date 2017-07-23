Το σέξι σπαγγάτο και ο... πλούτος της Πηγής

Η Πηγή Δεβετζή απολαμβάνει τις διακοπές της στο Ξυλόκαστρο, όπως προκύπτει από το instragram της και τις "καυτές" φωτογραφίες τις οποίες ανεβάζει.
Μία εξ αυτών τραβήχθηκε μπροστά από το σπίτι του Άγγελου Σικελιανού, στο οποίο έζησε με την πρώτη σύζυγό του, Εύα Πάλμερ.
"Έξω από το σπίτι του ποιητή, λογοτέχνη, συγγραφέα Άγγελου Σικελιανού! Μοναδικός ο γλωσσικός του πλούτος", έγραψε στο instagram η παλαίμαχη αθλήτρια του τριπλούν.
"Έξω από το σπίτι του ποιητή λογοτέχνη συγγραφέα Άγγελου Σικελιανού!!! Μοναδικός ο γλωσσικός του πλούτος...!!!"
Happy Sunday my friends!!!
Ready for sunset!!!
Relax and think positive after training!!!
After training you can enjoy the sea
Goodmorning my crazy friends!! I wish you to have a beautiful day!!!
