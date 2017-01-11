Fitness guru το νέο αμόρε του Κάριους

Μπορεί η δουλειά του στο γήπεδο να είναι η υπεράσπιση του τέρματος της Λίβερπουλ, εκτός από αυτά όμως έχει δεχτεί ένα μεγάλο γκολ. Ο λόγος για τον Λόρις Κάριους τον 23χρονο τερματοφύλακα των κόκκινων, ο οποίος φέρεται να έχει σχέση με την Πάμελα Ρέιφ.
Πρόκειται για 20χρονη Γερμανίδα η οποία είναι fitness guru και έχει περισσότερους από 2.7 εκατομμύρια followers στο instagram. Ο Κάριους χώρισε πρόσφατα από τη Ανελί Άλπερτ (μοντέλο από τη Γερμανία) και φαίνεται ότι βρήκε θαλπωρή στην αγκαλιά της Ρέιφ.
Εμείς πάντως τον δικαιολογούμε απόλυτα και είμαστε σίγουροι ότι το ίδιο θα κάνετε και εσείς βλέποντας τις φωτογραφίες που ακολουθούν.
PAMSTRONG - MY OWN GYM PROGRAM is now available for pre order! - - I'm still overwhelmed by all your positive feedback yesterday it's a dream come true!! You can find the direct link with aaaalll the information in my bio & on my blog aboutpam.com - I'll do the Q&A as soon as I arrive in LA - so ask me anything you'd like to know!! #pamstrong #motivation
When dreams become reality ... After finishing school I started training some girls in order to see what effects my workouts have for them. For their looks and for their mind. Since then I wanted to be able to share my plans with every single girl out there 2 years later I finally built a wonderful platform that gives every woman the opportunity to become the best & strongest version of herself. That gives everyone the opportunity to live healthy and be confident and happy about their bodies - Strange to say, but I'm so proud of having launched PAMSTRONG. And I'm so happy everyone, who's already a PAMSTRONG member! We got this And I'm answering your comments and emails all day loooong #2017 #PAMSTRONG
Vergesst nicht bei meinem Gewinnspiel mitzumachen!! Dort kann eine von euch ein PAMSTRONG Training mit mir gewinnen auf Insta Stories zeige ich euch nochmal, wie genau ihr teilnehmen könnt! Der direkte Link zu dem Gewinnspiel ist www.telekom.de/winterfit-mit-pamela - Picture by @linatesch - - @telekomerleben #telekom #glueckgehabt #winterfit #pamstrong