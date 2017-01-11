HUFF POST NBA EUROLEAGUE news247 oneman sportkit δελτίο καιρού techgear
Fitness guru το νέο αμόρε του Κάριους

Fitness guru το νέο αμόρε του Κάριους

Ο Λόρις Κάριους είναι ερωτευμένος το τελευταίο διάστημα με την Πάμελα Ρέιφ να είναι εκείνη που του έχει "κλέψει" την καρδιά. (ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ)

Μπορεί η δουλειά του στο γήπεδο να είναι η υπεράσπιση του τέρματος της Λίβερπουλ, εκτός από αυτά όμως έχει δεχτεί ένα μεγάλο γκολ. Ο λόγος για τον Λόρις Κάριους τον 23χρονο τερματοφύλακα των κόκκινων, ο οποίος φέρεται να έχει σχέση με την Πάμελα Ρέιφ.

Πρόκειται για 20χρονη Γερμανίδα η οποία είναι fitness guru και έχει περισσότερους από 2.7 εκατομμύρια followers στο instagram. Ο Κάριους χώρισε πρόσφατα από τη Ανελί Άλπερτ (μοντέλο από τη Γερμανία) και φαίνεται ότι βρήκε θαλπωρή στην αγκαλιά της Ρέιφ.

Εμείς πάντως τον δικαιολογούμε απόλυτα και είμαστε σίγουροι ότι το ίδιο θα κάνετε και εσείς βλέποντας τις φωτογραφίες που ακολουθούν.

Make a wish

A photo posted by Pamela Rf (@pamela_rf) on

Malibu Beach with my favorite @paulripke

A photo posted by Pamela Rf (@pamela_rf) on

