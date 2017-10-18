VIRAL
SPORT24 VIRAL
 

Η... καυτή σύντροφος του Μπαρμπαρούση

Επιμέλεια:

Η... καυτή σύντροφος του Μπαρμπαρούση

Ο πρώην πράσινος Κώστας Μπαρμπαρούσης ετοιμάζεται να μπει στο κλαμπ των παντρεμένων, ανεβάζοντας ποστ στο instagram με την πανέμορφη σύντροφο του που κλέβει την παράσταση. (PIC)

Ο Κώστας Μπαρμπαρούσης ο οποίος έγινε γνωστός από το σύντομο πέρασμα του από τον Παναθηναϊκό το 2012 βρίσκεται στα... χάι της καριέρας του και αποφάσισε να... απογειωθεί παίρνοντας την καλή του, Τάρα Τζέιντ! Το ζευγάρι ανακοίνωσε το γεγονός στο Instagram, με το δαχτυλίδι να ποζάρει σε πρώτο πλάνο.

Όπως μπορείτε να δείτε κι εσείς, η πανέμορφη Τάρα, makeup artist στο επάγγελμα, είναι άκρως εντυπωσιακή...

The happiest most exciting moment of my life I can’t wait to spend my life with you @kostabarbarouses9 I love you

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TARA JADE (@bytarajade) στις

Swipey swipe Cant get over how amazing New York and Miami were - most of the time on this trip I opted for more natural skin as you can see from the first and second pics! I don't know about you, but when I'm holidaying I want quick, easy, light makeup! - unlike Melb, July in NYC was boiling hot so my face was close to melting off, luckily I had my saving grace @urbandecaycosmetics all nighter setting spray ladies, I kid you not it's sweat proof and amazing! Keeps you from shinning up and getting patchy. - another must have in super hot muggy weather is the @marcbeauty remarcable foundation, it will not move an inch on your face and is the fullest coverage foundation EVER!!! I swear by it! Anyway back to reminiscing where was your last trip?? #bytarajade #marcjacobs #urbandecay #nyc #miami

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TARA JADE (@bytarajade) στις

Fresh hair feels @halohairandmakeup We can't ignore that glow @hudabeauty 3D highlighter palette, golden sands SEYCHELLES #hudabeauty #bytarajade #makeup #blonde

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TARA JADE (@bytarajade) στις

 

 
SHARE

BEST OF NETWORK

ΡΑΔΙΟΦΩΝΟ 24/7

Φοιτητής στο Ρέθυμνο: Μου έριχναν κλοτσιές και μπουνιές στο πρόσωπο

18 Οκτ. 2017 Συγκλονιστική είναι η περιγραφή του 30χρονου που ξυλοκοπήθηκε άγρια από τρεις αγνώστους. "Το ανησυχητικό, το δολοφονικό της πρόθεσης είναι το ανησυχητικό" προσθέτει ο ίδιος στη Γιώτα Μιχαλοπούλου και το Live News

ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Η συγκινητική αγκαλιά ενός χιμπατζή λίγο πριν αφήσει την τελευταία του πνοή στον άνθρωπο που τον φρόντιζε 45 χρόνια »

Το νέο βίντεο της Kate Upton θα σε κάνει να αλλάξεις δουλειά, σπίτι, γυαλιά

18 Οκτ. 2017 Το πιο περιπετειώδες κορμί της εποχής μας μόλις βούτηξε σε άγνωστα νερά.

ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Η λίμνη της Καστοριάς 'κατάπιε' ρεπόρτερ σε ζωντανή σύνδεση

18 Οκτ. 2017 Ρεπόρτερ βούλιαξε κυριολεκτικά στη λάσπη της λίμνης της Καστοριάς η οποία μοιάζει να έχει "στεγνώσει"

13 βιβλία που αλλάζουν την ιστορία του κόσμου

18 Οκτ. 2017 Κι αν ο μετεωρίτης που εξαφάνισε τους δεινόσαυρους δεν έπεφτε ποτέ στη γη;

Nomads: Ποιες είναι οι αμοιβές των παικτών κάθε εβδομάδα

18 Οκτ. 2017  

 
ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΠΡΩΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΑ

ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΕ ΤΟ SPORT24