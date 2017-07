An honor and privilege to meet the 44th President of the United States, @BarackObama , during #BarçaManU at FedExField. #BarçaUStour pic.twitter.com/JCh0xI2N1N

It was a pleasure to have shared with @BarackObama our Club's and @FundacioFCB 's projects in the USA pic.twitter.com/FrEZMm54NZ