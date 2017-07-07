ΑΓΓΛΙΑ
SPORT24 ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ ΑΓΓΛΙΑ
 

Παγκόσμια συγκίνηση για τον χαμό του μικρού Μπράντλεϊ

Επιμέλεια:

Παγκόσμια συγκίνηση για τον χαμό του μικρού Μπράντλεϊ

Ποδοσφαιριστές, ομάδες, ομοσπονδίες ακόμα και παράγοντες έστειλαν συλλυπητήριο μήνυμα για τον θάνατο του 6χρονου Μπράντλεϊ Λόουερι μετά από μάχη με τον καρκίνο.

Ο θάνατος του μικρού Μπράντλεϊ Λόουερι, ενός από τους πιο διάσημους φιλάθλους της Σάντερλαντ και του ποδοσφαίρου, μετά από μάχη ετών με τον καρκίνο, συγκίνησε όλο τον κόσμο του αθλήματος.

Με την ανακοίνωση της δυσάρεστης είδησης από τους γονείς του 6χρονου, ομάδες, παίκτες, παράγοντες, ακόμα και ομοσπονδίες έστειλαν συλλυπητήριο μήνυμα στην οικογένεια του μικρού.

Ακόμα και η FIFA έκανε tweet γι' αυτόν τον μαχητή της ζωής. "Σήμερα, ο κόσμος του ποδοσφαίρου έχασε έναν από τους πιο γενναίους φιλάθλους. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη, Μπράντλεϊ Λόουερι", ήταν το μήνυμα της παγκόσμιας ποδοσφαιρικής ομοσπονδίας.

Η αγγλική ομοσπονδία, η εθνική Αγγλίας, η Premier League, μεγάλοι και μικροί σύλλογοι του Νησιού αλλά και ποδοσφαιριστές, δεν έκρυψαν τη λύπη τους στο άκουσμα της δυσάρεστης εξέλιξης.

Ορισμένα από τα μηνύματα στο twitter

































































Photo credits: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

ΜΙΑ ΕΒΔΟΜΑΔΑ ΜΕΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΑΠΟΧΑΙΡΕΤΙΣΤΗΡΙΟ ΠΑΡΤΙ

"Έφυγε" ο μικρός Μπράντλεϊ

 
SHARE:

BEST OF NETWORK

Οι κάμερες καίνε τους δολοφόνους του 22χρονου Αμερικανού

07 Ιουλ. 2017 Από τους 7 προσαχθέντες, συνελήφθησαν άλλοι δύο Σέρβοι, φίλοι του μπράβου που ενεπλάκησαν στο επεισόδιο, ενώ εξετάζονται και οι υπόλοιποι και το υλικό από τις κάμερες συνεχίζεται να αναλύεται καρέ-καρέ

ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ
Τούρκοι βίασαν έγκυο 9μηνών.Τη σκότωσαν χτυπώντας με πέτρες το κεφάλι της & στραγγάλισαν το 10μηνών μωρό της »

Πόσο κοστολογούνται πέντε χρόνια φυλακή ενώ είσαι αθώος;

07 Ιουλ. 2017 Με αφορμή την αθώωση του Τάσου Θεοφίλου, αναρωτιόμαστε ποιος θα πληρώσει (αν φυσικά πληρώσει) τη χαμένη ζωή ενός αθώου στη φυλακή.

Τη βίασαν, γέννησε νεκρό παιδί και τη φυλακίζουν για 30 χρόνια

07 Ιουλ. 2017 Ένοχη για ανθρωποκτονία κρίθηκε μια έφηβη που είχε μείνει έγκυος εξαιτίας βιασμού στο Ελ Σαλβαδόρ, όπου οι αμβλώσεις είναι παράνομες, διότι το μωρό γεννήθηκε νεκρό

Οι 26 πιο σέξι γυναίκες του πλανήτη που δεν έχεις ακούσει ποτέ ξανά

24 Ιουν. 2017 Τις ανακαλύψαμε στο πρόσφατο Hot 100 του Αμερικάνικου Maxim. Και, με έκπληξη διαπιστώσαμε, ότι δεν είχαμε γράψει ούτε λέξη για αυτές.

Της την έπεσε ένας παντρεμένος και η απάντησή της έγινε viral

07 Ιουλ. 2017  

 
ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
UNIQUE

ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΕ ΤΟ SPORT24