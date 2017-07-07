Παγκόσμια συγκίνηση για τον χαμό του μικρού Μπράντλεϊ

Με την ανακοίνωση της δυσάρεστης είδησης από τους γονείς του 6χρονου, ομάδες, παίκτες, παράγοντες, ακόμα και ομοσπονδίες έστειλαν συλλυπητήριο μήνυμα στην οικογένεια του μικρού.

Ακόμα και η FIFA έκανε tweet γι' αυτόν τον μαχητή της ζωής. "Σήμερα, ο κόσμος του ποδοσφαίρου έχασε έναν από τους πιο γενναίους φιλάθλους. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη, Μπράντλεϊ Λόουερι", ήταν το μήνυμα της παγκόσμιας ποδοσφαιρικής ομοσπονδίας.

Η αγγλική ομοσπονδία, η εθνική Αγγλίας, η Premier League, μεγάλοι και μικροί σύλλογοι του Νησιού αλλά και ποδοσφαιριστές, δεν έκρυψαν τη λύπη τους στο άκουσμα της δυσάρεστης εξέλιξης.

Ορισμένα από τα μηνύματα στο twitter

Today, the football world lost one of its bravest fans.



Rest in peace, Bradley Lowery. pic.twitter.com/x3dhF7yvaO — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

All at Chelsea are deeply saddened to learn of Bradley Lowery's passing. He touched all of us with his bravery and winning smile. pic.twitter.com/aZneoHlFBf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

We are sad to hear of the passing of Bradley Lowery, whose bravery touched the hearts of football fans around the world.#OneBradleyLowery pic.twitter.com/ACGP8oGUGT — Premier League (@premierleague) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Rest in peace, Bradley.



You were an inspiration to us all https://t.co/hhGr3D0Jk2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

There's only one Bradley Lowery. pic.twitter.com/dzW6mB9lAN — England (@England) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

You were an inspiration, Bradley, and you will never be forgotten.



May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2YVktfXLcQ — EFL (@EFL) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

The thoughts of all at #SAFC are with the Lowery family following this afternoon's sad news.#OneBradleyLowery



a href="https://t.co/EtrhMlpbqt">https://t.co/EtrhMlpbqt pic.twitter.com/MeYOey4d3v — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Rest in peace, Bradley. You touched the hearts of millions and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with your friends and family. https://t.co/PhUoUsYSF6 — Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Heartbreaking news, rest in peace @Bradleysfight, an inspirational and brave boy.



The thoughts of all at #pnefc are with his loved ones https://t.co/QGN9uhhsWc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Your bravery and strength was a true inspiration to us all. Rest in peace, Bradley. pic.twitter.com/Y2tZDXvB3T — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

| Everyone at Everton Football Club was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bradley Lowery: https://t.co/rrCX5Nv8Gk pic.twitter.com/E9h6BJqQ7f — Everton (@Everton) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Such terribly sad news, your battle was so, so inspiring.



Rest in peace, brave Bradley #wafc https://t.co/4A6ntrwEPz — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

RIP Bradley. Your courage remains an inspiration.



All of our thoughts are with family and friends. https://t.co/PybvJaPN0W — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Rest in peace, Bradley. Our thoughts are with your family and friends pic.twitter.com/X5R4DiXWeX — Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Bradley Lowery and all who supported him throughout his brave battle. pic.twitter.com/8Zvt2AxYyx — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

2/2 We will be holding a minutes applause for Bradley ahead of this evenings game with @SunderlandAFC to pay our respects to him and family — Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Rest in peace, Bradley. The thoughts of everybody at #GTFC are with Bradley's friends and family at this time. https://t.co/Jz7jGp4Ro4 — Grimsby Town FC (@officialgtfc) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

The thoughts of everyone at #NFFC are with the family and friends of Bradley Lowery who passed away earlier today. pic.twitter.com/zwpgmqQm0D — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) 7 Ιουλίου 2017





Thoughts are with Bradley's family at this awful time. Rest in peace little fella! #BCAFC https://t.co/y5MbB9C7Zn — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Our thoughts go out to Bradley's family and friends at this difficult time. RIP. https://t.co/VQGz0VU7m9 — Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Rest in peace, Bradley.



Thoughts from everyone here at #BCFC are with his family and friends https://t.co/hfT5Utgb8D — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

We'd like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of @Bradleysfight after this afternoon's sad news. #onebradleylowery https://t.co/PGmi2Cs46T — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Thoughts of everyone at #watfordfc are with you at this sad time.



RIP Bradley. https://t.co/MfLE8kW1vA — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

You inspired us all with your bravery. Rest in peace, Bradley Lowery. pic.twitter.com/KOkoQlSZd3 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

He touched all of our hearts. Rest in peace, @Bradleysfight. pic.twitter.com/bjCnl3WsMt — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Farewell to one of football's toughest little soldiers. You fought a great fight. RIP Bradley Lowery pic.twitter.com/QYQ4zXsrnU — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Rest in peace, Bradley. An inspiration to many.



Thoughts of everyone at #CCFC are with his family and friends. https://t.co/r2PiZgGRDY — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Rest in peace little fighter!! https://t.co/EubTfpFMCQ — Marc Muniesa (@muniesa92) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

You always gave us a beautiful smile and we will remember you forever. See you soon, little hero. #OneBradleyLowery pic.twitter.com/kkLoLkUZDy — Bryan Oviedo (@Bryan_Oviedo) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

Rest in Peace Bradley pic.twitter.com/gPP5fJKuRl — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

That eternal smile will always be remembered.

Rest in Peace . #onlyonebradleylowery pic.twitter.com/qDXWOqfWOV — Carlos Cuellar (@Cuellar24) 7 Ιουλίου 2017

So sad about Bradley's news what a fighter all my thoughts, love & prayers are for his family and friends today, we are with you <3 pic.twitter.com/puWLAMAaJU — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 7 Ιουλίου 2017