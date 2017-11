Μιραλάς: "Αυτή είναι η αλήθεια για την Έβερτον"

I have to restore the truth after some articles in the medias. I was not excluded of the squad due to a lack of commitment during training this was a manager Decision And I was frustrated as I am fully committed in Everton since arriving in 2012 and I can’t accept our actual ranking....I apologize to the president and owner, my team mates and the manager for not being able to cope at that moment with my frustration.

