Η ποδοσφαιρική Ευρώπη στο πλευρό του Μέισον

Ο Ράιαν Μέισον ήταν ο άτυχος πρωταγωνιστής στη χθεσινή (22/1) αναμέτρηση ανάμεσα σε Τσέλσι και Χαλ (2-0). Ο 25χρονος μέσος τραυματίστηκε σοβαρά στο κεφάλι, σε σύγκρουση που είχε με τον Γκάρι Κέιχιλ, με αποτέλεσμα να μεταβεί άμεσα στο νοσοκομείο.
Μάλιστα, νωρίς το πρωί η Χαλ ανακοίνωσε πως ο Μέισον έχει υποστεί κάταγμα στο κρανίο κι έχει υποβληθεί σε επέμβαση. Όπως είναι λογικό, ο ποδοσφαιρικός πλανήτης -κι όχι μόνο- προσεύχεται για το καλό του Άγγλου αθλητή. Ανάμεσα στο πλήθος αρκετοί σύλλογοι και ποδοσφαιριστές, οι οποίοι έσπευσαν να ευχηθούν ταχεία ανάρρωση μέσω Twitter.
Stay strong @RyanMason— Harry Kane (@HKane) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Our thoughts are with former Town loanee, Ryan Mason tonight. Keep fighting, Ryan. pic.twitter.com/yJ8NCMqAph— Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Everyone at Fleetwood Town have their thoughts with all at @HullCity and Ryan Mason. The footballing family is with you— Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Stay strong @RyanMason! Our thoughts are with you!— Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
During times like these teams and colours make no difference. Get well soon @RyanMason— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
We're all thinking of you, @RyanMason - get well soon https://t.co/XTIptoVv0v— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Our thoughts are with @RyanMason this evening and everyone at #SCFC wishes him a safe and speedy recovery.
Very good win today @ChelseaFC. I want to wish a very good recovery to @RyanMason— Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) 23 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Everyone at West Ham United wishes @HullCity midfielder Ryan Mason a full recovery.— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Our thoughts are with Ryan and his loved ones
Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to @RyanMason for a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ryan.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Get well soon @RyanMason I'm sure you'll recover quickly.— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Everyone @BurnleyOfficial wishes @RyanMason a full and speedy recovery.— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Our thoughts are with the player and his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/uGbPoyeCSa
Thoughts are with Ryan Mason this morning. Get well soon.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 23 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Everyone is with you my bro @RyanMason pic.twitter.com/Oter4ZVBgl— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) 23 Ιανουαρίου 2017
We'd like to send our best wishes to @RyanMason, who suffered a skull fracture while playing for @HullCity today. https://t.co/KK8mTm4sju— The FA (@FA) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Get well soon Mase!! Thoughts are with you and your family, stay strong!!! @RyanMason pic.twitter.com/HLU2tN5irN— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017
Great to hear that @RyanMason is getting better! #getwellsoon @HullCity— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) 22 Ιανουαρίου 2017