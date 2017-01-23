HUFF POST NBA EUROLEAGUE news247 oneman sportkit δελτίο καιρού techgear
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORT24 ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ ΑΓΓΛΙΑ PREMIER LEAGUE
 

Η ποδοσφαιρική Ευρώπη στο πλευρό του Μέισον

Επιμέλεια:

Η ποδοσφαιρική Ευρώπη στο πλευρό του Μέισον

Από μηνύματα για ταχεία ανάρρωση με αποδέκτη τον Ράιαν Μέισον, "πλημμύρισε" το Twitter. Ευρωπαϊκοί σύλλογοι και ποδοσφαιριστές προσεύχονται, ώστε όλα να κυλήσουν ομαλά για τον παίκτη της Χαλ.

Ο Ράιαν Μέισον ήταν ο άτυχος πρωταγωνιστής στη χθεσινή (22/1) αναμέτρηση ανάμεσα σε Τσέλσι και Χαλ (2-0). Ο 25χρονος μέσος τραυματίστηκε σοβαρά στο κεφάλι, σε σύγκρουση που είχε με τον Γκάρι Κέιχιλ, με αποτέλεσμα να μεταβεί άμεσα στο νοσοκομείο.

Μάλιστα, νωρίς το πρωί η Χαλ ανακοίνωσε πως ο Μέισον έχει υποστεί κάταγμα στο κρανίο κι έχει υποβληθεί σε επέμβαση. Όπως είναι λογικό, ο ποδοσφαιρικός πλανήτης -κι όχι μόνο- προσεύχεται για το καλό του Άγγλου αθλητή. Ανάμεσα στο πλήθος αρκετοί σύλλογοι και ποδοσφαιριστές, οι οποίοι έσπευσαν να ευχηθούν ταχεία ανάρρωση μέσω Twitter.

SHARE:

BEST OF NETWORK

Νεκρό 6χρονο αγοράκι που αγνοούνταν στην Κομοτηνή

23 Ιαν. 2017 Τραγική κατάληψη στην υπόθεση της εξαφάνισης του Μεχμεταλή Σεζάλ, που φαίνεται πως βρέθηκε νεκρός το πρωί της Δευτέρας

ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ
Αυτές είναι οι 23 πιο cool γειτονιές της Ευρώπης (μαντέψτε ποια αθηναϊκή μπήκε στη λίστα) »

Μέχρι η ΑΕΚ να κλείσει 40 χρόνια χωρίς πρωτάθλημα

23 Ιαν. 2017 Η επιστροφή Χιμένεθ στον πάγκο της ΑΕΚ ήταν το πιο πρόσφατο τουβλάκι στον τοίχο της ασθένειας.

Ο γιος του τρομοκράτη που έκανε την πρώτη επίθεση στους Δίδυμους Πύργους

23 Ιαν. 2017 Πώς είναι να μεγαλώνεις ως γιος του τρομοκράτη που σχεδίασε την πρώτη επίθεση στους Δίδυμους Πύργους. Υπάρχει διέξοδος από τη βαριά σκιά του πατέρα σου; Είναι η βία η απάντηση στα προβλήματα του σύγχρονου κόσμου; Ο Ζακ Eμπραχίμ μιλά για τη ζωή του, το ISIS, τον Τραμπ, τον γιο της Πόλα Ρούπα αλλά και για το όραμα του για έναν κόσμο χωρίς ρατσιστικό μίσος (Pics)

Oι πιο τσουρουφλιστά σέξι φιναλίστ του The Voice

23 Ιαν. 2017 Γιατί καλή η φωνή, αλλά δεν είναι κακό να πούμε και 1-2 καλά λόγια για το κορμί.

Η γυναίκα ΠΑΣΟΚ, που δε θα ξεχάσουμε ποτέ

20 Ιαν. 2017  

Χάρτης: Πώς θα γίνει η Ευρώπη αν επικρατήσει ο εθνικισμός

23 Ιαν. 2017 Το μέλλον των κρατών της Ευρώπης, όπως τα γνωρίζουμε σήμερα, επιχειρεί να καταγράψει ο ένας χάρτης, που καταγράφει όλες τις περιοχές που επιθυμούν ανεξαρτησία. Πως θα επηρεαστεί η Ελλάδα; (Pics)

SPORTKIT
Τα φθηνότερα all star των εκπτώσεων »

FORTUNE GREECE
Αυτά τα προϊόντα πρέπει να ψωνίσετε αν επισκεφτείτε τις παρακάτω χώρες »

ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Δείτε μέσα απ το πιλοτήριο την (τρομακτική) προσγείωση αεροπλάνου μέσα σε πυκνή ομίχλη »

 
ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
UNIQUE

ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΕ ΤΟ SPORT24