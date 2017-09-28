Whitney Miller: Η "καυτή" ρεπόρτερ του Glory κάνει τα πάντα και συμφέρει

Εκτός από το προφανές, ελκυστικό της προφίλ σε Instagram και Facebook(βλέπε 76.000 ακόλουθους) είναι Miss Αμερική το 2012, αθλήτρια του Jiu Jitsu, και ευελπιστεί μία μέρα να μπει στο κλουβί και να αγωνιστεί.
Μπορεί τα χρόνια για την Τεξανή ρεπόρτερ να περνούν αλλά θα διαπιστώσετε και εσείς πως είναι σαν το παλιό καλό κρασί.
ITS TIME!! Off to #Amsterdam for @glorykickboxing!! #fight #fightnight #kickboxing #netherlands
Sometimes all you need on a Tuesday is a bikini and a surfboard ♀ #austin #surf #lake
Cheers to unapologetically living the life you've always wanted to live!! : @akact #burningman #playa #rosé #life
#love #burningman #playa #hearts : @akact
"A strong woman is one who feels deeply, and loves fiercely. Her tears flow just as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful. She is both practical and spritual. A strong woman in her essence, is a gift to all the world." -some strong woman #life #feminine #strongwomen #motivation
Just a little @ohrangutangtv #miami #swimwear #fitness
I #Miami...how can you not?! #beachbum
Im asked often about what Onnit is.... In my eyes, being #ONNIT is more than a brand. It's a lifestyle, a mindset, a movement. It's about living to your fullest potential. It's about pushing through the fears and the challenges that keep you from accomplishing your goals! It's about eating the foods that fuel your body but eating a tasty burger from time to time. It's about training as hard as you can but taking days off & allowing your body time to recover. It's about surrounding yourself with people and experiences that promote growth and feed your soul. Its about taking every step possible to live the life you've always wanted to live! Who's ready?! #getonnit #motivation #fitness #workout #life #onnit
Bye bye now... : @onnit : @ohrangutang #photoshoot #fitness #miami
I kinda feel like I look like a baby deer lol #bambie #photoshoot #fitness
Yeah it's that day where we post photos of butts #humpday...thank you @ohrangutang for the ammo lol #bikini #beachbum #beach #squats #miami
Come on, Mondays aren't that bad are they?! @ohrangutang #mondaymotivation
Let me live, love, explore & grow freely...and I will always find my way back home to you #freedom #life #love
Walking into the week like...Tag someone needing a little #motivation today! Whatever is happening, whatever you are going through, whatever forces are challenging you...don't let it stop you! We often give such things immense amount of power over us. We let it control & blind us from the beauty challenging situations inherently have. Without challenge there is no growth. Without growth there is no freedom. Happy Tuesday! #lifequotes #freedom #inspiration #fitness
And I'm off to #amsterdam for another wild night of Glory Kickboxing! Help a sister out, what to do in Amsterdam?! I hear they have great coffee shops #glory41 #glorykickboxing #fighting #fight #host #holland #travel #kickboxing
Catch me if you can!! ♀ #miamiheat brought to you by @ohrangutang! #beachbum #miami #fitness
"Well, I gotta keep it going keep it going full steam Too sweet to be sour to nice to be mean Well, on the tough-guy style I'm not too keen Trying to change the world, I'm going to plot and scheme" Little did @ohrangutang know my favorite band growing up was the#beastieboys!!! Thanks for reigniting the love affair!! #music #photoshoot #band
Just casually laying on the beach if only you could see my face! Body by fitness extraordinaire @cristian_g_plascencia & @onnit! @ohrangutang #miami #beach #photoshoot #swimwear #fitness
Go on, do you. Do your love. Do your life. #doyouboo @cacphotoatx
Take me down to paradise city...
Shooting at the iconic @gleasonsgym in #brooklyn with a killer team! @jaredryder with the camera skills, @jonbier13 is the dream maker and @avianking on the braids! So badass to experience Gleasons!! #fight #Gleasons #MF #photoshoot #nyc #muscle&fitness #magazine #boxing #nike #nikewomen
#Repost @thechive with @repostapp. ・・・ We're shooting with @miss2jits for our next #WhosThatGirl gallery! Head to our Snapchat (thechive) for an exclusive #BTS look!
"By replacing fear of the unknown with curiosity we open ourselves up to an infinite stream of possibility. We can let fear rule our lives or we can become childlike with curiosity, pushing our boundaries, leaping out of our comfort zones, and accepting what life puts before us." ✨ #wonderlust #travel #costarica #puravida #lulifama
