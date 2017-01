UFC FN Phoenix: Το "άρρωστο" front kick του Yair στο σαγόνι του Penn

ΑΠΟΤΕΛΕΣΜΑΤΑ:

ΒΑΣΙΚΗ ΚΑΡΤΑ

Yair Rodriguez def. BJ Penn via TKO (strikes) at :24 of R2

Joe Lauzon def. Marcin Held via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Ben Saunders def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sergio Pettis def. John Moraga via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

ΥΠΟΛΟΙΠΑ ΠΑΙΧΝΙΔΙΑ

Drakkar Klose def. Devin Powell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Augusto Mendes def. Frankie Saenz via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Viktor Pesta via submission (Ezekiel choke) at 2:57 of R1

Tony Martin def. Alex White via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Nina Ansaroff def. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:39 of R3

Walt Harris def. Chase Sherman via KO (punches) at 2:41 of R2

Joachim Christensen def. Began Mihajlovic via TKO (punches) at 2:05 of R3

Cyril Asker def. Dmitrii Smoliakov via TKO (punches) at 2:41 of R1