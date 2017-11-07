FIGHTSPORTS
Τόσα χρήματα πήρε ο GSP για την επιστροφή του!

Αρκετά καλά χρήματα πήρε ο Georges St. Pierre στην επιστροφή του στο UFC που συνοδεύτηκε και με την κατάκτηση του τίτλου της middleweight κατηγορίας.

Διέρρευσαν οι αμοιβές των μαχητών που έπαιξαν στο UFC 217 με τον GSP να παίρνει τα περισσότερα χρήματα της κάρτας.

Αναλυτικά τα ποσά: 

Georges St-Pierre: $2,580,000 ($2,500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Michael Bisping: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cody Garbrandt: $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

T.J. Dillashaw: $280,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rose Namajunas: $230,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ovince Saint Preux: $166,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $25,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $160,000 ($120,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Johny Hendricks: $120,000 ($100,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jorge Masvidal: $81,000 ($66,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Stephen Thompson: $68,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

James Vick: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ricardo Ramos: $51,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $25,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Curtis Blaydes: $44,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Randy Brown: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Aleksei Oleinik: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Walt Harris: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Corey Anderson: $31,000 ($26,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Paulo Costa: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Mark Godbeer: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joseph Duffy: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mickey Gall: $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Aiemann Zahabi: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

