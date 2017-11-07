Τόσα χρήματα πήρε ο GSP για την επιστροφή του!

Αναλυτικά τα ποσά:

Georges St-Pierre: $2,580,000 ($2,500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Michael Bisping: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cody Garbrandt: $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

T.J. Dillashaw: $280,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rose Namajunas: $230,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ovince Saint Preux: $166,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $25,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $160,000 ($120,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Johny Hendricks: $120,000 ($100,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jorge Masvidal: $81,000 ($66,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Stephen Thompson: $68,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

James Vick: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ricardo Ramos: $51,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $25,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Curtis Blaydes: $44,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Randy Brown: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Aleksei Oleinik: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Walt Harris: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Corey Anderson: $31,000 ($26,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Paulo Costa: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Mark Godbeer: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joseph Duffy: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mickey Gall: $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Aiemann Zahabi: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Διαβάστε ακόμη στο fightsports.gr

Sandra Prikker: Από kickboxer σε σέξι fitness model "ρίχνει" το instagram (ΦΩΤΟ & ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)