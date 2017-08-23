FIGHTSPORTS
SPORT24 ΣΠΟΡ ΑΛΛΑ ΣΠΟΡ FIGHTSPORTS
 

Τα καυτά ring girls που θα συνοδέψουν το McGregor vs Mayweather

Mέχρι και για την ομάδα με τα ring girls που θα πλαισιώσει την μάχη του Floyd Mayweather με τον Conor McGregor, έγινε πλειστηριασμός και οι νικήτριες είναι από άλλο...πλανήτη.

Οι Corona Girls όπως της αποκαλούν αποτελούνται από τις Kyra Keli, Tawny Jordan, Jessica Harbour και την  Samantha Kumiko και θα της βλέπουμε σε κάθε αλλαγή του γύρου με διαφορετικούς ρόλους. Τα κορίτσια αυτά θα έχουν τις καλύτερες θέσεις, μέσα στο ρινγκ και οι φωτογραφίες μιλούν από μόνες τους.

Hau'oli Monday

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) στις

#IBIZA by: @easphoto

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) στις

All the feels @5twenty1

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) στις

Special thanks to @corywoz for hooking it up @mooreabeachlv it was the perfect getaway from work all week! #toptional shout out to @beijobaby for my favorite custom suit ever!!!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) στις

Not your average #CatLady

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) στις

When there's a slow walker in front of me Just kidding! Kinda

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) στις

Black sand with @hausofsirens #konagirl #konaphotographer @kreativ808 @gracemakeupartistry

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) στις

When you have a #girlcrush on your @sneakyvaunt bra...isn't this bra amazing

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) στις

Sunday Cheers @vavoomvodka @justinpricephoto

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) στις

 

