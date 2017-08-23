Τα καυτά ring girls που θα συνοδέψουν το McGregor vs Mayweather

Οι Corona Girls όπως της αποκαλούν αποτελούνται από τις Kyra Keli, Tawny Jordan, Jessica Harbour και την Samantha Kumiko και θα της βλέπουμε σε κάθε αλλαγή του γύρου με διαφορετικούς ρόλους. Τα κορίτσια αυτά θα έχουν τις καλύτερες θέσεις, μέσα στο ρινγκ και οι φωτογραφίες μιλούν από μόνες τους.
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) στις
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) στις
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) στις
*insert a quote that has nothing to do with this picture here* . "'She was. She is. She must. She did. Nature.' A new fragrance from Dior" - @drgmLaTulippe #bikini : @acaciaswimwear #coverup : #target #necklace : @maya_brenner @carlyarnwine . . . . #bathingsuit #model #photoshoot #acaciaswimwear #swimwear #swimsuit #targetstyle #mayabrenner #pennsylvania #washingtondc #dc #transformationtuesday #tuesday #quote #blackandwhitephotography #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephoto
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Samantha Kumiko (@samanthakumiko) στις
Special thanks to @corywoz for hooking it up @mooreabeachlv it was the perfect getaway from work all week! #toptional shout out to @beijobaby for my favorite custom suit ever!!!
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) στις
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) στις
When there's a slow walker in front of me Just kidding! Kinda
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) στις
@kohesion_clothing #dress + @louboutinworld #heels + @subway = #happy #model #bts #photoshoot #kohesion #clothing #fashion #louboutin #christianlouboutin #pumps #red #redbottoms #subway #lunch #lunchbreak #dontfeedtheanimals #NYC #NewYork @modelyourportfolio
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Samantha Kumiko(@samanthakumiko) στις
Black sand with @hausofsirens #konagirl #konaphotographer @kreativ808 @gracemakeupartistry
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) στις
When you have a #girlcrush on your @sneakyvaunt bra...isn't this bra amazing
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) στις
Sunday Cheers @vavoomvodka @justinpricephoto
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) στις
Another shot from the #amazing @jpaullphoto @joshuapaullphoto #model #photoshoot #bighairdontcare #Brooklyn #NewYork #NYC #photooftheday #blackandwhite #bra : #victoriassecret #skirt : #topshop #hair : #itsa10 #sexyhair #haskhair #chihaircare #paulmitchell #makeup : #makeupforever #tarte #nyx #bareminerals #mac #smashbox
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Samantha Kumiko (@samanthakumiko) στις
Διαβάστε ακόμη στο fightsports.gr