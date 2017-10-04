Η Avril Mathie το γυρίζει στο επαγγελματικό μποξ

H Mathie είναι fitness model και πυγμάχος που κατάφερε να πάρει τον τίτλο ομορφιάς το 2014. Έχει αγωνιστεί σε ερασιτεχνικούς αγώνες μεταξύ αυτών σε event όπως το Golden Gloves και το Ringside Boxing.
Ξεκίνησε το 2008 ως personal trainer και το 2012 έβαλε για πρώτη φορά γάντια και μετά από έξι μήνες προπόνησης αγωνίστηκε. Έχει μάλιστα ένα δικό της πρόγραμμα εκγύμνασης ονόματι BodyBAM (Body By Avril Mathie). Γεννήθηκε στην Αυστραλία και έχει κάνει κατά καιρούς φωτογραφήσεις με γνωστούς ηθοποιούς.
First time back in the ring today after almost 3 months out and why not just jump straight in the deep end and spar the champion of Greece? Haha but omg did it feel good to get my ass kicked by @christina_black_mamba #gottastartsomewhere #themgunstho #shekillsme #trainhardfighteasy #funtimes #goals #boxing #athens #femalefighter #trainingcamp #fightlife #boxinggirl #adidasboxing
I tell you what. It's so good to like, train in a real boxing gym now and not just have to make do with boat decks and rooftops etc Will post another YouTube vid about this (crazy) week soon, promise #mykonos #trainingcamp #boxinglife #greecestagram #shadowbox #onaboat #nevermissamonday #getitdone #noexcuses #boxing #fitlife
Peace out Mykonos. I thought I was fun before, but you opened my eyes to a whole other level of good times... including but not limited to... table dancing, making random strangers salsa with me, hitchhiking, rock climbing and jumping, conducting conversations with strangers in the nude, not washing my hair after being at the beach all day and not giving a f*ck, overstepping the lines of appropriate behaviour/conversation at every opportunity, tequila for breakfast, how much and how often I can in fact drink and still smash a workout how much bread I can in fact eat without getting fat Until next summer... cos there's absolutely no question I'll be back #mykonos #greecestagram #funtimes #lifegoals #ciaofornow #fitlife #boxinggirl #lifeisbetterinabikini #thesweatlife #trainlikeanangel #bikinibody #livingthedream
Once again I failed at my 5th attempt to leave Mykonos today... But I'm not complaining about one last day of island hopping. Everything happens for a reason right? Haha. Tomorrow for sure #avrio #mañana #mykonos #greecestagram #endlesssummer #lifeisbetterinabikini #bikinibody #fitlife #boxinggirl #thesweatlife #beachbum
So I didn't leave Mykonos today as planned. For the 4th time now But in other good news, I am getting my body and fitness back real fast Just put up my VLog of Day 9 & 10 if you want to see what I've been up to. Search "Avril Mathie day 9" on YouTube and you'll find it #mykonos #greecestagram #trainingcamp #fitlife #boxinggirl #lifeisbetterinabikini #bikinibody #abs #femalefighter #fitnessjourney
Today's activities: fastest 6 mile hill run ever, off road driving - not in a 4wd, pushing car up hills while Corinne floors it to get out of ditches, boat to most beautiful beach and caves ever, stealing some guys mask and snorkel to explore giant caves, rock climbing, cliff jumping, amazing food. Watch my Insta story Also link to yesterday's VLog is in my profile @avrilmathie #ikaria #greecestagram #seychelles #endlesssummer #travelblogger #adventuretime #boxinggirl #fitlife #lifeisbetterinabikini #bikinibody
Starting my training camp in Mykonos was such a great idea. The food is so good it's easy to eat healthy. My friends are so hilarious it's easy not to drink. Relaxation and recovery is life. I'm so unfit that all training is a challenge at this point haha... but not for long... Only thing missing is a boxing gym ... if anyone knows of any, or hotels that have a good set up I can use let me know I'll love you forever Also I posted the link to today's vlog in my bio @avrilmathie . #boxinglife #mykonos #trainingcamp #fitnessjourney #greecestagram #fitlife #lifeisbetterinabikini #livingthedream #abikiniaday #bikinibody #workforit #jlewbags #girlswithguts #progressnotperfection
It's all fun and games til you start getting fatter But I can still run 6 miles a day without blowing a candle. And I have no fight around the corner. So for right now, cheers to Mykonos and pour me another beer, let's make it 32 days Between how much I exercise and dance on tables/sunbeds/etc I have a hypothesis that I can get skinny again even drinking beer every day so let's test it #necessarycalories #sciencenerd #mykonos #greecestagram #goodfat #bikinibody #lifeisbetterinabikini #happygirl #chasingsunsets #fitlife
Update. I thought I won my fight the other night, unfortunately the judges saw it differently. But I didn't knock her out so I guess I can't argue when I left it up to them to decide haha The video is up on my Facebook page if you want to watch it Most importantly I'm super happy with how I fought and felt, so onto the next... tomorrow night!! @michael_plumridge_photographer #boxing #nevergiveup #goldengloves #fightweek #boxinggirl #femalefighter #fightlife #boxinglife #ufc #girlboss
So apparently it's #NationalBikiniDay and also one of the few days I'm not in a bikini haha Who even comes up with these days anyway? Like what is the significance? Were bikinis invented today or something? And why national? Why not for the whole world? Does every country have one? And what days are they on? #somanyquestions #thatswhyimsosmarttho . Pic by @enviedevoirlemonde . #lifeisbetterinabikini #abikiniaday #goldenhour #siswimsuit #humpday #littleblackdress
I'm always on the go, and always eating. So when I dig around my bag and find food that's been there for days without going off it's like Christmas Found these super delicioso snack boxes that are actually healthy! Find out how to get your first one free on the @grazeusa Insta page #fitlife #lovefood #athletelife #girlboss #snacking #alwayshungry #sponsored