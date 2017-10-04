FIGHTSPORTS
Η Avril Mathie το γυρίζει στο επαγγελματικό μποξ

Είναι μοντέλο και Μiss swimsuit USA που κάνει την προετοιμασία της στην Ελλάδα. Ο λόγος για την Avril Mathie που μετά από 18 ερασιτεχνικούς αγώνες πυγμαχίας αποφάσισε να το γυρίσει στο επαγγελματικό μποξ κάνοντας προπονήσεις με την Χριστίνα Λιναρδάτου.

H Mathie είναι fitness model και πυγμάχος που κατάφερε να πάρει τον τίτλο ομορφιάς το 2014. Έχει αγωνιστεί σε ερασιτεχνικούς αγώνες μεταξύ αυτών σε event όπως το Golden Gloves και το Ringside Boxing.

Ξεκίνησε το 2008 ως personal trainer και το 2012 έβαλε για πρώτη φορά γάντια και μετά από έξι μήνες προπόνησης αγωνίστηκε. Έχει μάλιστα ένα δικό της πρόγραμμα εκγύμνασης ονόματι BodyBAM (Body By Avril Mathie). Γεννήθηκε στην Αυστραλία και έχει κάνει κατά καιρούς φωτογραφήσεις με γνωστούς ηθοποιούς.

