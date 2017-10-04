Η Avril Mathie το γυρίζει στο επαγγελματικό μποξ

Ξεκίνησε το 2008 ως personal trainer και το 2012 έβαλε για πρώτη φορά γάντια και μετά από έξι μήνες προπόνησης αγωνίστηκε. Έχει μάλιστα ένα δικό της πρόγραμμα εκγύμνασης ονόματι BodyBAM (Body By Avril Mathie). Γεννήθηκε στην Αυστραλία και έχει κάνει κατά καιρούς φωτογραφήσεις με γνωστούς ηθοποιούς.

Το Aristi Mountain Resort + Villas αποτελεί πρεσβευτή του ελληνικού ορεινού τουρισμού καθώς από το 2016 και μετά συγκαταλέγεται στα National Geographic, Unique Lodges of the World

BEST OF NETWORK

BEST OF HOUSE TWENTY FOUR