Απίστευτο! Απλά τον πέταξε στο καναβάτσο και τον έβγαλε νοκ-άουτ

Δείτε το βίντεο με το εντυπωσιακό τελείωμα:

MAIN CARD

Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Gunnar NelsonSantiago Ponzinibbio def. Gunnar Nelson via KO (punch) at 1:22 of R1

Cynthia Calvillo def. Joanne CalderwoodCynthia Calvillo def. Joanne Calderwood via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Paul Felder def. Steven RayPaul Felder def. Stevie Ray via TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of R1

Jack Marshman def. Ryan JanesJack Marshman def. Ryan Janes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Khalil Rountree def. Paul CraigKhalil Rountree def. Paul Craig via KO (punch) at 4:56 of R1

Justin Willis def. James MulheronJustin Willis def. James Mulheron via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UNDERCARD

Daniel Roberts def. Bobby NashDanny Roberts def. Bobby Nash via KO (punch) at 3:59 of R2

Alexandre Pantoja def. Neil SeeryAlexandre Pantoja def. Neil Seery via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:31 of R3

Galore Bofando def. Charlie WardGalore Bofando def. Charlie Ward via KO (slam and punches) at 2:10 of R1

Danny Henry def. Daniel TeymurDanny Henry def. Daniel Teymur via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-26)

Brett Johns def. Albert MoralesBrett Johns def. Albert Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Leslie Smith def. Amanda LemosLeslie Smith def. Amanda Lemos via TKO (strikes) at 2:53 of R2

Διαβάστε ακόμη στο fightsports.gr