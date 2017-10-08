"Αεροπορική" υποταγή ο Demetrious Johnson!

Demetrious Johnson Defeats Ray Borg Via., Armbar 3:15 Of Round 5, To Remian The UFC FlyWeight Champion Of World. #andstill With Tonight’s Win, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson Becomes The UFC’s All Time Most Consecutive Title Defendeder With 11 Straight! “It’s a big opportunity for myself (to break the record), it’s a big thing I have been striving for for a very long time. I think for any champion in the UFC or any champion in any sport. Think of Michael Phelps (Olympic swimmer) and the first time he won a gold medal in the Olympics, I bet you he wanted to comeback and do it again, again, again. Even though it was four years apart. So for me, getting to ten (title defenses) is a monumental stone itself, going to eleven is a Star Trek ship going where no man has ever tried before,” - @mightymouse125

