Ο Ταλακάτζε κάνει παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ για πλάκα

We finally came across the Georgian TV footage of @talaxadzelasha snatching an unofficial WR 220kg/485lb and C&Jing 254kg to post an unofficial WR total of 474kg (beating his own 473kg from Rio). ———— While this passed through several steps of Facebook compression before it got it to us and it was not shot with anything resembling a slow mo camera, we attempted to slow down the snatch anyway because this is the best footage of this spectacular lift that we’ve seen yet. Thanks to @nodiko_kakabadze99 for the help!

