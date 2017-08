Usain Bolt: Ένα παιδί μετράει τ' άστρα

Cricket lovely Cricket..Was great fun in India.. 6's and 4's rained from the sky..NJ and I successfully chased 61 runs from 4 overs to win the match.. #BoltinIndia #TeamBolt #Cricket #India #Sixes #Fours #Puma

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Sep 2, 2014 at 9:26am PDT