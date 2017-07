Μήτογλου: "Παναθηναϊκός, μία από τις μεγαλύτερες ομάδες της Ευρώπης"

With this post I would like to announce that I will be joining Panathinaikos BC, one of the biggest clubs in Europe. I want to thank from the button of my heart all the Demon Deacon fans, my friends, my teammates and most importantly my coaches who helped me grow as a man and as a basketball player. Without them I wouldn’t have been where I am today. Special thanks also to the Greek community of Winston-Salem for its huge support during my years there. I’m so excited about this new chapter in my life. Wake Forest you will always be in my heart. Thank you #godeacs

