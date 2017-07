Μπιρτς: "Είμαι ευγνώμων στον Ολυμπιακό για το όνειρο στο ΝΒΑ"

Today, I took a step forward in pursuit of my dream to play in the NBA. While I'm humbled and excited for this opportunity, I would like to use this post to express my gratitude towards Olympiacos. This season in Greece greatly helped me mature as a player and most importantly, as a person. I'll never forget the love and special moments shared with my teammates, coaching staff, and fans! Thank you for everything!

